Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- The National Center for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) will carry out a comprehensive national field exercise, known as "Darb Al Aman/3" (Path to safety) in the latter part of September to evaluate the preparedness and response capabilities of both public and private institutions in handling earthquakes and their aftermath.
The drill encompasses a range of activities, including evacuations, rescue operations, implementing closures, issuing warning sirens, and maintaining a robust security presence in variareas.
The core foof the exercise is to assess the national capabilities concerning response and rescue operations, the dissemination of awareness messages during earthquakes, the resilience of vital infrastructure, the establishment of efficient aid distribution mechanisms, and the updating of relevant databases. These evaluations play a crucial role in ensuring the continuity of daily life prior to, during, and following seismic occurrences.
The national strategy for addressing earthquakes also strives to alleviate their impacts through the enhancement of building standards and requirements for ongoing construction projects. This includes their strict implementation and the reinforcement of existing structures.
Additionally, it involves mobilizing a comprehensive national endeavor to empower the crisis management authority, ensuring the accurate flow of information and statistics that bolster disaster response capabilities.
The Center affirmed that the execution of the "Darb Al Aman/3" drill is part of an overarching training plan aimed at strengthening preparedness and response to varinational crises and disasters. The ultimate objective is to safeguard the lives and assets of citizens.
