Azerbaijan Hosting 'Dost 2023' International Conference (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. For the first
time in Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev Center is hosting an
international conference in the field of social services entitled
"DOST 2023: unified platform for flexible, innovative and
sustainable service delivery", Trend reports.
The event is being held upon the initiative of DOST Agency under
the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of
Azerbaijan Republic on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of
national leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the 5th anniversary of
the establishment of DOST Agency.
The conference is attended by 50 foreign and 110 local guests,
as well as 40 international organizations.
The DOST concept, initiated by First Vice President of
Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, allows providing 154 social services
in a 'single window', rapidly, transparently, and on a modern,
innovative basis.
Over the past period of this year, about 165,000 services were
provided in DOST centers, and overall, services were provided to
more than 1.4 million citizens, while the level of satisfaction of
citizens with these services was 98.5 percent.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107025531
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.