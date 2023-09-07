Ministry Of Health (Moh) Of Indonesia Visits The Leading Cancer Centre In Hyderabad Omega

Hyderabad, Telangana Sep 6, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Omega Hospitals, a leading oncology facility in South India, hosted a significant event on August 24, 2023. A delegation from Indonesia's National Cancer Institute visited to learn about Omega's success in cancer care. Their goal was to establish multiple cancer centers across Indonesia, providing faster and better care.

Indonesia's government sent a team of esteemed doctors and delegates to India, and Omega Hospitals was their destination of choice. With nine fully operational cancer centers and cutting-edge technology for treatment, Omega Hospitals is a healthcare leader in South India.

During their visit, the Indonesian team received a warm welcome from Omega's Chairman, Dr. Mohana Vamsy Garu, and Director, Dr. Ch Namrata Garu. They shared Omega's inspiring journey and patient-centric vision. The team was awe-inspired by Omega's ability to treat up to 100 patients daily using the ETHOS system.

This exchange of knowledge and insights promises to enhance cancer care in Indonesia and demonstrates the power of international collaboration in healthcare. As the Indonesian team embarks on its mission to elevate cancer care in their country, Omega Hospitals extends its heartfelt wishes for their success.

Details of Visit:

Dharmais National Cancer Care Center - Dharmais is the Ministry of Health's national cancer center established in 1993. MOH recently appointed Dharmais as the national coordinator for cancer network transformation. As the top referral and national coordinator, Dharmais develops the cancer network transformation's strategic plan and formulates the standard operational procedure for the hub-and-spoke model's implementation throughout Indonesia's archipelagos. Dharmais provides evaluation and recommendation to MOH on the program's annual target, required human resources and capacity building, and infrastructure, facilities, and equipment planning.

Indonesia Delegates- part of Dharmais National Cancer Care Center Initiative.



Dr. Indri Astuti Utami, MIPH, MHM- Head of Team and Director for this initiative.

Dr Ria Aprianti- Member of Working Team for Cancer, Cardiovascular, Stroke, Uro-nephrology and Mother and Child Health

Dr Reni Wigati, Sp. A(K)- pediatrician and the Medical and Nursing Director of Dharmais National Cancer Care Center

Dr Fitriany Dwiandari Putri- Chair of Quality Assurance.

Dr. Juliana is Dharmais National Cancer Care Center's Operational and Services Director

Prof. Dr. Abdul Kadir, Ph.D., Sp.THT-KL(K), MAR- Head of Supervisory Board of BPJS Kesehatan, the only universal health coverage social security in Indonesia

Dr. Fitria Nurlaila Pulukadang, M.I.Kom Dr Rudy Widjajadi, M.H.Kes

The Team from VARIAN

Mr Vineet M Gupta – Director Govt affairs – SHS ( Siemens Healthineers ) – India Subcontinent

Ms Jamie Kebely – VP Govt Affairs – SHS – Asia Pacific Japan & India

Mr Mugant – Govt affairs – SHS – ASEAN Countries &

Mr Sam – Country Manager – Indonesia, Singapore & Malaysia.

Mr Ridwan – Sales Manager – Indonesia

Balaji Jagannathan – Sr Sales Manager – Varian – a Siemens Healthineers company - India South & Sri Lanka.

Agenda of the visit: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is the key policymaker for Indonesia's health sector. MOH plans and coordinates the health policies at the strategic level, including the national priority diseases, budget allocation, implementation plan, regulatory frameworks, and targets of Indonesia's health transformation agenda.

With regard to the above agenda, they had shown their interest in visiting one of the leading cancer centres in Hyderabad as a part of their visit to the city. We had suggested visiting your Omega - Gachibowli Multi Speciality setup and were informed that the leadership team of Omega would be happy to share their experience of setting up comprehensive Oncology sets in different parts of India.

We thank the leadership team of Omega Hospitals, especially – Dr. CH Namrita – Executive Director who provided insight into the cancer evidence in India especially the twin states, and the path that the hospital has taken for the last 13 years to provide world-class treatment to the deserving patients. Q & A session was interactive and the inputs provided would be really helpful to the team.