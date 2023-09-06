Minister Of Interior Visits General Directorate Of Passports' Wadi Al Banat Building

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Force Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani visited the new building of the General Directorate of Passports in the Wadi Al Banat area Wednesday.
During the visit, he inspected the varifacilities of the building and was briefed on the services provided by the General Directorate of Passports and its affiliated departments.
Also, he was briefed on the procedures and services offered to the public and listened to an explanation about the capabilities and equipment available in those departments, enabling them to carry out their duties according to the latest modern and advanced procedures and technologies, making it easier for the public to access services with ease.
HE the Minister of Interior was accompanied during the visit by several officials and security leaders of the Ministry of Interior.
