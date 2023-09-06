(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Valo team along with Joan Benoit Samuelson, Olympic Gold Medalist and Founder of TDB2B10K; Dana Anderson, Executive Director of Valo, and Larry Wold, TD, Maine Market President
Past race beneficiaries also raise thousands for their organizations. We at Valo are inspired and energized by the support of the Beach to Beacon community - showing the young people of Maine that their mental health matters - and for that we are all grateful.” - Dana Anderson, Executive Director of ValoCAPE ELIZABETH, MAINE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The 25th running of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race brought thousands of runners from across the U.S. and around the world to Cape Elizabeth, in August, while setting a record-breaking fundraising total for the 2023 race beneficiary, Valo.
Valo, a nonprofit organization that cultivates emotional wellbeing in the young people of Maine, raised more than $125,000 from the time their selection was announced through race weekend. This total includes a $30,000 donation from TD Bank as well as monetary donations made by TD Beach to Beacon runners and local businesses, which sponsored some teens to run. In addition, Sea Bags auctioned seven exclusive 25th Anniversary TD Beach to Beacon Mile Marker Totes signed by former Olympian and race founder, Joan Benoit Samuelson, and the professional runners, with 100 percent of proceeds donated to Valo.
Racers also supported Kids First Center, Junior Achievement of Maine, WinterKids, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine, raising a combined $25,516 for these non-profit organizations.
A total of 8,195 runners registered for the 25th TD Beach to Beacon 10K, with 6,538 runners finishing the race. Cape Elizabeth had the highest representation of any city with 954 participants. Runners from 47 states and 16 countries participated this year, and the race was supported by more than 800 volunteers.
You can continue to support the emotional wellbeing of Maine teens by donating at valomaine.org.
Media Contact: Angie Helton at 207-653-0365 or .
About Valo
Valo is a nonprofit organization taking a proactive approach to cultivate emotional wellbeing in Maine teens. During our weekend retreats, school programs, and workshops, Valo's experienced guides help teens foster a connection to self and others, empathy and understanding, as well as a sense of belonging and mattering. Valo teens emerge emotionally resilient, ready to meet a changing world.
About the TD Beach to Beacon 10K
The TD Beach to Beacon 10K draws runners from New England and throughout the world to picturesque Cape Elizabeth, Maine. The race begins on Route 77 near the Crescent Beach State Park entrance, winds along tree-lined streets and past breathtaking ocean vistas and ends in Fort Williams Park at historic Portland Head Light, the most photographed lighthouse in the world.
In 2022, the 24th running of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K included 5,346 runners from nine countries, 42 states, and almost 260 Maine cities and towns. Thousands of spectators cheered runners along the route and at the finish, and more than 800 volunteers helped ensure a smooth operation. In 2021, more than 2,000 runners participated in the race's only Virtual TD Beach to Beacon 10K. The race debuted in 1998 with 2,408 runners crossing the finish line.
More than $90,000 in prize money is awarded to the top finishers and place winners in varicategories for men and women, and a separate $30,000 donation is provided to a designated beneficiary each year by TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®.
With its combined foon sustainability and charitable donations, the TDB2B10K exemplifies TD Bank's longstanding commitment to community enrichment through The Ready Commitment, a multi-year platform that actively promotes inclusivity, economic vitality, environmental well-being, and health, and increases opportunities for people of all backgrounds to succeed in a rapidly changing world. Through this platform, TD Bank aspires to create a more inclusive and equitable tomorrow.
The iconic event is managed by DMSE Sports of Woburn, Massachusetts. Along with the TD Beach to Beacon 10K, DMSE assists the Boston Athletic Association with managing the Boston Marathon and other high-profile sports events.
About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®
TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 109.8 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit . Find TD Bank on Facebook at on Twitter at
TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit .
