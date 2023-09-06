International Manhunt Nets Suspect Linked To Swiss Atm Blasts

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The bombings took place in Sevelen in canton St Gallen and Neftenbach in canton Zurich a few days apart, the OAG stated on Wednesday. The man is believed to have used highly explosive substances that are difficult to handle safely. More
More Criminals continue to detonate Swiss ATMs
This content was published on Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022
A spate of explosive attacks on Swiss ATMs shows no sign of abating, with two cash machines being targeted in the last few days. In both cases, the damage caused amounted to more than CHF100,000. The suspect was arrested in Denmark and extradited to Switzerland. He has been in detention since March.
MENAFN06092023000210011054ID1107020793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.