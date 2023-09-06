Gagosian Gallery Lures Eminent Sculptor Carol Bove Away From Rival Mega-Gallery David Zwirner

Whether an intimate assemblage of found objects or a large-scale metal structure, Bove's sculptures rarely fail to make a statement. She is perhaps best known for her series of brightly colored outdoor sculptures in which painted strips of steel bend, contort and crumple, occasionally juxtaposed with smooth, perfectly circular discs.

Her work has been shown at Documenta 13 in 2012, the High Line in 2013, the 57th Venice Biennale in 2017 (representing Switzerland, where she was born), and on the façade of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2021. That year, she was the subject of a major retrospective at the Nasher Sculpture Center.

Carol Bove, The séances aren't helping II (2021). Photo: Jason Schmidt, courtesy the artist and Gagosian.

“I've been following her work for years,” said Larry Gagosian in a press statement, going on to praise her“acute sense of architecture as a framework for sculpture” and“unique capacity for illusion in her use of materials and color.” The gallery plans to start presenting Bove's work at its Park + 75 location in New York this fall, as well as at the fair Paris+ par Art Basel.

Last year, a solo presentation of new works by Bove opened at David Zwirner's Paris gallery just in time for Paris+ and reportedly sold out. ArNews's senior market reporter Katya Kazakina noted in her column , that despite the fact that Bove is a highly respected artist with considerable institutional backing, her secondary market has a flailed in recent years.“In our experience, collectors try to acquire, rather than sell, Carol's work,” said Branwen Jones, a partner at Zwirner.

More Trending Stories:

A Renowned Chinese Artist Has Been Found Guilty of Brazen Plagiarism After He Made Millions From Copying a Belgian Artist's Work

In His East Hampton Studio, Painter David Salle Starts His Days Searching for Artistic Transformation and Ends Them With a Cold Beer

Step Inside Artist Dale Chihuly's Stunning Seattle Studio, Filled With an Epic Antiques Collection and His Otherworldly Glass Forms

A Woman Bought a $4 Painting at a Thrift Store for Its Frame. Now, It's Been Revealed as an N.C. Wyeth, Worth as Much as $250,000

Your Go-To Guide to All the Art Fairs Taking Place in New York During the 2023 Edition of Armory Week

Artists to Watch This Month: 10 Solo Gallery Exhibitions to Seek Out in September in New York

Venice Biennale Star Sonia Boyce Has Joined the Ranks at Hauser and Wirth, After Departing Simon Lee Gallery in June