Iranian governor expects over 30m pilgrims to be in Karbala this year

(MENAFN) The amount of pilgrims flocking to Karbala to contribute in this year’s Arbaeen rituals is going to surpass 30 million, the administrator of the shrine town of Karbala estimates, an Iran-based news agency declared on Tuesday.



Nasif al-Khatabi stated that more than 14 million pilgrims had reached to Karbala by Saturday.



He expected that the number of Arbaeen pilgrims is going to rise by 50 percent from the 21 million registered in 2022 to over 30 million people in 2023 as well.



"This year’s Arbaeen procession is set to the biggest in recent years," the governor mentioned.



Arbaeen indicates 40-days grief for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, as well as his 72 mates in the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD.



It joins millions of people from all around the world who carry out an 80-kilometer walk among the holy Iraqi towns of Najaf as well as Karbala.

