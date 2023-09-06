Danfoss Opens 'Smart Store' Innovation Center To Accelerate Energy Efficiency In Food Retail

New Application Development Center opens at flagship energy-efficient“Smart Store” supermarket near Danfoss' headquarters in Nordborg, Denmark:



This collaborative test environment will empower original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), contractors, food retailers, and Danfoss engineers to develop new technologies and solutions to enhance energy and operational efficiency for food retail.

The Danfoss 'Smart Store' is a functioning supermarket, providing the unique opportunity to understand how new technology will operate in the real world, while empowering the store managers to foon their business while saving energy and costs. The store uses world-class heating and cooling technology and automation solutions with payback times of less than 3-4 years.

Co-developing the future of sustainable food retail:

Danfoss opened the doors today to the Application Development Center within the 'Smart Store' supermarket, which is part of a full Decarbonization Park including several innovation centers for applications such as heat pumps, heat recovery, next-generation district heating networks, and data centers. The new Application Development Center will offer the cooling and heating industry the opportunity to access state-of-the-art test facilities and expert support, for field testing new components and cloud technologies for both small and large applications.

Danfoss has built a new Smart Store supermarket at its headquarters that will lead the way for climate-friendly food retail with energy-efficient heating and cooling technologies. The store is expected to be 50% more energy efficient than a traditional store, and 90% of the space heating needs for the entire store will be provided by a heat recovery unit that captures excess heat produced by the cooling systems. The supermarket has two refrigeration systems that run independently, ensuring that product testing does not interfere with the operations of the supermarket.

Energy as a Service: Saving energy while decreasing upfront costs:

Refrigeration is a delicate balance. If you use too much cooling you waste energy, if you use too little you risk food loss. With smart controls and digital monitoring, retailers can optimize capacity and demand, allowing them to respond to anomalies in a timely manner preventing energy and food losses. The store will be managed by Danfoss and ANEO Retail's partnership, and their unique service model,“Energy as a service (EaaS)”, which allows grocery stores to subscribe to technical facilities as a service, reducing their operational expenses and time spent on issue management.

The concept allows supermarkets to implement the most energy-efficient equipment without large investments and high up-front costs. The store's refrigeration and comfort cooling systems run exclusively on natural refrigerants (CO2), which have the lowest possible global warming potential score.

“The new 'Smart Store showcases the incredible possibilities we have ready today with existing solutions for natural refrigerants, energy efficiency, and sourcing renewables – all in one installation. We are proud to officially welcome customers and partners to the Application Development Center today, to take the next steps together to reimagine the future and develop new heating and cooling technologies that pave the way towards zero-emission food retail” said Jürgen Fischer, President, Danfoss Climate Solutions

The occasion was celebrated with an open house event for Danfoss partners and customers who have contributed to the site. Peder Gabrielsen from the European Environment Agency offered a keynote speech, followed by a site tour of the event led by Danfoss leadership. Interested organizations can now get in touch to schedule their own site visit.

“With the fluorinated gas (F-gas) Regulation in Europe we are seeing a reduction of F-gas emissions and the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol is driving the refrigerant transition at a global level. The example we see here today is a good example of movement in the right direction. When energy efficiency and low global warming potential refrigerants work in tandem, we can vastly cut emissions from heating and cooling,” says Peder Gabrielsen.“The need to use energy more efficiently and to reduce costs is constantly growing. Innovation like what we see here has a key role to play in finding the best solutions,” he added.

About Danfoss A/S:

Danfoss engineers solutions that increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification. Our solutions are used in such areas as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and off- and on-highway equipment. We also provide solutions for renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, as well as district-energy infrastructure for cities. Our innovative engineering dates back to 1933. Danfoss is family- and foundation-owned, employing more than 42,000 people, serving customers in more than 100 countries through a global footprint of 95 factories.