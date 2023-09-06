Hmc Trauma System Receives Prestigious International Reaccreditation

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Trauma System has been successfully reaccredited by Accreditation Canada International (ACI) and awarded the Trauma Distinction Award of Excellence.

The three-year accreditation endorses the quality and safety of the care provided by the entire system and follows the Trauma System's initial accreditation by ACI in 2015, when HMC became the first trauma organization in the world to earn this recognition. Achieving a Distinction indicates the organization has demonstrated national leadership in the provision of high-quality Trauma Services.

In Qatar, and the wider Gulf region, trauma is the leading cause of death and injury in the young adult population, and therefore, it was vitally important to ensure that the care we provide to patients with traumatic injuries is of the very highest international standards.



HMC to host second Precision Medicine Conference HMC debunks fake text messages about health card renewal

Dr. Hassan Al Thani, Head of Trauma and Vascular Services at HMC said that major trauma is any injury that has the potential to cause prolonged disability or death.

“HMC's Trauma System provides comprehensive care for trauma patients including pre-hospital care, emergency care in the Trauma Center, and advanced rehabilitation services. We have worked hard to ensure we meet the very highest international standards and this accreditation is an important external endorsement of our achievements,” said Dr. Al Thani.

“In 2022, for the fourth consecutive year, the HMC Trauma Program has demonstrated a mortality rate lower than North American counterparts participating in the American College of Surgeons Trauma Quality Improvement Program (TQIP) Benchmark Report; concurrent clinical trials reflect these same findings.”

Dr. Sandro Rizoli, Medical Director of Trauma at Hamad General Hospital said the Hamad Trauma Surgery Section provides the full spectrum of care for more than 3000 victims of moderate to severe trauma in Qatar annually.

“The Trauma System's role is providing life-saving treatment, through the Ambulance Service and Trauma Center, as well as the work done by the rehabilitation teams to maximize these patients' recovery, which is of great importance to Qatar's population. HMC's Trauma System is equally committed to injury prevention by improving safety in Qatar with the ultimate aim of reducing the number of people suffering traumatic injuries.

“Despite the increase in the severity of injuries and number of trauma activations over the past four years, the Trauma system, has complied with and exceeded in some cases, standards set by the Trauma Quality Improvement Program of the American College Surgeons, Committee on Trauma.”