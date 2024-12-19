Turkey promises to remain its backing for Lebanon's union, peace

(MENAFN)

Turkey’s leader on Wednesday reiterated his nation’s dedication to Lebanon’s “unity and peace,” promising to face any efforts on its steadiness.



At a mutual media summit with Lebanese Premier Najib Mikati in the caoital of Turkey, Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated Turkey is going to remain its attempts to “support the unity and peace of the Lebanese people. We stand firmly against any attempt to undermine Lebanon's stability.”



Erdogan asked the global community to keep insisting on Israel to completely conform with the cease-fire it inked with Lebanon in the previous month and recompense the harms it caused to the nation.



"Turkey has stood with Lebanon against Israeli aggression with all its means and has continued to provide humanitarian aid," Erdogan noted.



Highlighting that Lebanon's security is close from the area’s steadiness, the Turkish leader noted that without a cease-fire and permanent peace in war-torn Gaza, the area might not reach peace.



“Lebanon’s security cannot be assessed separate from the region’s stability. And our region cannot find peace unless a cease-fire and permanent peace is established in Gaza. I am hereby reiterating a fact that I express on every occasion that whoever thinks they will strengthen their security by further shedding blood, further destructing, further destroying, or further massacring civilians is gravely mistaken."

