This Christmas, Sean Diddy Combs Will Be Behind Bars Here's What He'll Eat During The Festive Season

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sean“Diddy” Combs will be spending Christmas at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is awaiting trial next May on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. According to PEOPLE, the former mogul will be served meals designed to align with the standard prison holiday menu, offering a modest festive touch.

Breakfast will start at 6 AM on Christmas morning, as per routine. It will include fruit, cereal, breakfast cake and skim milk. On Christmas Eve, breakfast will feature pastries instead of cake.

For Christmas Eve lunch, Diddy will be served a baked chicken patty sandwich with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise or a chickpea burger, accompanied by steamed rice, pinto beans, fruit and a beverage.

On Christmas Day, lunch will offer baked Cornish hen or BBQ tofu, alongside macaroni and cheese, spinach, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, a holiday dessert and a drink.

Dinner menus are simpler. On Christmas Eve, Diddy will have turkey roast or Navy beans, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables and whole wheat bread with margarine and a beverage.

For Christmas dinner, inmates will receive two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on whole wheat bread, potato chips, fruit and a drink, which is a meal similar to the one served on Thanksgiving.

As per PEOPLE, these meals reflect standard detention centre practices to mark holidays with slightly enhanced menus, even for high-profile inmates like Sean Diddy.

Diddy 'well-liked inside prison'

Diddy has been denied bail thrice due to concerns about witness tampering and the seriousness of the charges against him. Most recently, his third bail application was rejected on November 27.