Delhi Traffic Alert! Noida Commuters Avoid Kalindi Kunj Junction -- Check Alternate Routes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Traffic has issued an advisory for commuters and said that traffic will be affected at the Kalindi Kunj junction due to the of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

In an advisory issued by DTP, it said,“The ongoing construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, including the construction of a bridge at Agra Canal Road, is expected to continue for the next couple of months. Due to this, significant traffic congestion has been observed at Kalindi Kunj junction, especially as commuters from adjoining states pass through the area.”

Due to this, the traffic police has listed out alternate routes for the general public and also asked them to plan their journeys accordingly.

Advisory as listed by DTP

Avoid the affected area around Kalindi Kunj Junction during peak hours to prevent inconvenience.

Commuters traveling from Faridabad to Noida are advised to take Mathura Road and Road No. 13-Noida to bypass the congested area.

Commuters traveling from Noida to Delhi are advised to use the DND Flyover to avoid traffic congestion.

Plan your journey well in advance and allow sufficient time for travel.

Public transport is highly recommended to reduce congestion on the roads.

Avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow.