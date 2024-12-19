USD286M military aid package send to Ukraine by UK

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom will forward a £225 million (USD286 million) military assistance package to Ukraine, concentrating on strengthening its navy and air defense abilities. This was stated by Reuters, as republished by Ukrinform.



"The brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit. But they cannot go it alone – which is why the UK will step up our international leadership on Ukraine throughout 2025, " British Defense Secretary John Healey announced in a statement.



It is said that the package will contain: 92 million pounds for materials to strengthen Ukraine’s navy, such as small boats, reconnaissance drones, uncrewed surface vessels, loitering munitions and mine countermeasure drones; 68 million pounds for air defense equipment including radars, decoy land equipment and counter-drone electronic warfare systems; 26 million pounds to provide support and spare parts for systems lately reached Ukraine; 39 million pounds to provide more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems and for joint procurement of respirators and equipment to enhance the protective capabilities of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.



