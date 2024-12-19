Pakistan Calls New US Sanctions On Missile Program 'Discriminatory And Biased'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistan's Foreign has described the latest U.S. sanctions on its ballistic missile program as“discriminatory” and“biased.” On Wednesday, the U.S. announced additional sanctions targeting Pakistan's ballistic missile program.

The U.S. State Department stated in a press release on December 18 that four Pakistani entities involved in the proliferation or delivery of such weapons were also subject to the new sanctions.

The State Department emphasized that the U.S. remains committed to taking actions against“the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.”

In response, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday, December 19, condemning the U.S. decision.

The statement read:“Pakistan considers the U.S. decision to impose sanctions on the National Development Complex, Pakistan's ballistic missile program and three commercial entities as regrettable and biased.”

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry stressed that the country's missile program aims to defend its sovereignty and maintain“peace and stability” in South Asia. The ministry warned that the new U.S. sanctions would further upset the military balance and challenge peace and security in the region.

The Foreign Ministry also remarked that while claims of strict adherence to non-proliferation norms and requirements for advanced military technology licenses have been applied in some cases, they have been ignored in others.

The Foreign Ministry,“Such double standards and discriminatory practices not only undermine the credibility of non-proliferation regimes but also threaten regional and international peace and security.”

These sanctions highlight the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and the U.S., with broader implications for regional stability. Pakistan's government perceives these actions as a hindrance to its sovereign defense initiatives and a threat to South Asia's delicate security equilibrium.

Moving forward, a balanced approach emphasizing dialogue and mutual understanding will be crucial to avoid further escalation. The international community must work collectively to ensure that policies addressing non-proliferation do not inadvertently exacerbate regional tensions.

