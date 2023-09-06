Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan Sets Up Livelihood Centres In Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Delhi Sep 5, 2023 (Issuewire)

Livelihood centres aimed at enhancing employment opportunities for the locals, using artificial intelligence-powered platforms, are being launched by Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan (SBA ), a groundbreaking initiative spearheaded by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch in collaboration with over 40 esteemed organisations.

The platforms are powered by Sapio Analytics, a technology and operations partner of the initiative, supported by the Ministry of Labour, Government of India, to promote self-reliance and create opportunities for jobs, self-employment and entrepreneurship.

“Citizens need to be empowered. We understand their potential using AI-based systems and direct them to the right jobs or self-employment opportunities based on their potential. In the process, we are building a lifetime livelihood enhancement guide for all citizens. The outreach of these guides will happen through these livelihood centres”, said the Madhya Pradesh head of MySBA.

As part of its nationwide plan to launch physical centres in every district of India, the start has been made with Bhopal. The launch of the centres is planned in all of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa and Haryana.

The core vision of the Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan is to cultivate a nation teeming with skilled professionals and entrepreneurs. MySBA, its digital arm, uses technology to achieve its objectives. This journey began with a deep understanding of India's demographic dividend and the imperative to channel the energy of its youth. MySBA recognized the barriers that hinder many from accessing meaningful employment and realising their entrepreneurial aspirations.

“MySBA is an innovative AI-driven platform poised to revolutionise the landscape of career and entrepreneurial development. The platform leverages Conversational AI to provide users with dynamic and personalised mentorship. Whether it involves identifying skill gaps, presenting real-time job openings, or nurturing entrepreneurial dreams, MySBA is at the forefront of this transformative journey”, adds Hardik Somani, COO of Sapio Analytics.

These livelihood centres can be accessed by any citizen, and they will get real-time registration and skill evaluation done. Their CVs shall be created and they will be provided with intelligent matching of the right jobs. The centres shall also be used for regular job fairs and skill development courses. Citizens will also be encouraged to be self-employed, with appropriate financing options. Entrepreneurs shall also be guided towards the enhancement of their businesses. Guidance shall be provided through the use of digital technologies, supported by experts in varifields, reached through registrations and continued engagement at these centres.

Hardik Somani added, expressing the organization's enthusiasm for this groundbreaking venture, "MySBA is not just a platform; it's a movement. It's about empowering individuals, creating opportunities, and driving the nation forward. With MySBA, we are bridging the gap between aspirations and accomplishments."

As Phase I of MySBA unfolds, it is expected to herald a new era of possibilities for career aspirants and budding entrepreneurs across Bharat.

About Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan (SBA): The Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) is a transformative movement driven by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch and a coalition of over 40 esteemed organizations. SBA is dedicated to the principles of self-reliance and inclusive growth, with a foon empowering individuals through careers and entrepreneurship.

