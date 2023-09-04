Zelensky Meets With Combat Brigades In Donetsk Region

This was reported by the president's press service according to Ukrinform.

“During a working visit to Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the command posts of the military units defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as part of the Donetsk operational and tactical group,” the report says.

According to the president's press service, Volodymyr Zelensky, together with Commander of the Marines and the Donetsk operational and tactical group Yuriy Sodol and First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk, visited the command posts of the 109th separate territorial defense brigade, 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Brigadier General Marko Bezruchko, 36th separate marine brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi, 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh, 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk, 79th separate air assault brigade, 37th separate marine brigade, 38th separate marine brigade.

The commanders of combat brigades briefed the President on the operational situation at the front, interaction of units in the area of responsibility of the Donetsk operational and tactical group, as well as on the staof combat missions and the level of logistics.







































The President thanked the military for their strength, courage and effectiveness in the fight against Russian invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in the Bakhmut direction, in total, 22 combat clashes took place at the front throughout the day.