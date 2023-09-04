Sex Education To Be Conducted Online For Children In Sri Lanka

Sex education is to be conducted online for school children in Sri Lanka.

The Parliamentary Caufor Children Chaired by Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, which met in Parliament, directed its attention towards reproductive health and sex education of school children and Cyber violence against Children in Sri Lanka.

The officials present stated that educating school children of Sri Lanka regarding Reproductive Health and Sexuality Education is initially aimed at being carried out online through modes of new media.

The Chair of the CauHon. (Mrs.) Rohini Kumari Wijerathna commending officials of their efforts stated that the Cauwish to launch this initiative by October officially.

The Caualso discussed the need to create content pertaining to Reproductive Health and Sexuality Education for the purpose of catering to different categories and groups in the society for better understanding.

The Caualso looked into the spread of drugs among children and the rights of children.

The Caualso looked into re-introducing the complaint box kept in all schools where children can submit their concerns incognito. The Caufurther discussed to make aware of children on 1929 hotline service.

The Caualso looked into the current context and the application of laws pertaining to Cyber Violence Against Children in Sri Lanka. The Cauexpressed that the Cyber Security Bill is in the draft stage and for the officials to submit their recommendations and observations accordingly.

The Caualso looked into the harassment against children online and the existing measures to take action against such harassment. It was also disclosed that there are many child pornography sites, Facebook pages including other social media platforms with harassing comments against children which is concerning.

Moreover, the need for a proper Media policy in place was highlighted as many media reports on cases pertaining to children are been reported in a very unethical and an insensitive manner.

Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Opposition, Deputy Co-Chair of the CauDr. V. Radhakrishnan, Eran Wickramaratne, Ms. Thalatha Athukorala were present at the Committee meeting held. (Colombo Gazette)