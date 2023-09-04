No Direct Military Threat: Romania Comments On Russian Drone Explosions On Own Soil

This was stated in a press release posted on the ministry's website , Ukrinform reports.

"The drone attacks conducted by the Russian Federation did not pose any direct military threats against our national territory or Romania's territorial waters," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense of Romania condemned Russia's attacks on Ukrainian facilities and elements of civilian infrastructure, branding them as "unjustified".

As reported earlier, during a massive Russian drone attack in the area of the Izmail port, Odregion, overnight Monday, Russia's Shahed drones fell and detonated on the territory of neighboring Romania.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko, said this once again confirmed that Russian terror poses a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to that of neighboring countries, including NATO allies.

In the early hours of Monday, September 4, Ukraine's air defense forces, in cooperation with other elements of Defense Forces, downed 23 enemy attack UAVs in the south and east of the country. Russia launched a total of 32 drones at targets in Odand Dnipropetrovsk regions.