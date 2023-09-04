Commercial Bank Recognised With 'Most Innovative Bank' Award

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, the most innovative digital bank in Qatar, has been awarded the prestigious“Most Innovative Bank” accolade for 2023 by World Finance Magazine for its exceptional contribution to the banking landscape in the Middle East.

The World Finance Banking Awards 2023 recognises the outstanding performance of banks worldwide, paying tribute to those who are driving innovation and change in our rapidly evolving world.

Commercial Bank has established itself as an innovative powerhouse within Qatar's financial sector, changing the norms with its cutting-edge banking services and financial solutions. This esteemed recognition of“Most Innovative Bank” in the Middle East is a testament to the tireless dedication and creative minds behind Commercial Bank, empowering customers with seamless and advanced banking experiences.

Commenting on this award, Commercial Bank's Group CEO, Joseph Abraham, said:“This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the most innovative and customer-centric solutions, using the latest technology to enhance our world-class customer experience.”

With a firm commitment to client centric innovation, Commercial Bank remains dedicated to delivering the latest technologies and the smoothest banking experience for its customers.