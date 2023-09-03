Health Minister Meets Gulf Health Council Director General

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met, via video conferencing on Sunday, with the Director General of the Gulf Health Council Sulaiman Al Dakhil.
The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Gulf Health Council, in addition to the Council's most prominent works and its future projects.
