Syria, Iran Warn Against U.S. Military Build-Up Along Syrian-Iraqi Border

In a press conference held in the Syrian capital, Damascus, the two ministers expressed concern, over the apparent U.S. efforts to amass forces and allied rebel groups, along the Syrian-Iraqi border, from the north-eastern Syrian province of Hasakah to the south-eastern region near the U.S. base in al-Tanf.

Mekdad said, the move violated international regulations and will face the resilience of Syria.

Amir-Abdollahian echoed Mekdad's concern and advised the U.S. to stop causing harm to the region.

“We advise American soldiers to return to their homeland, and American leaders to leave the region and mind their own business,” the Iranian top diplomat said.

Syrian opposition activists recently reported that the United States plans to tighten its control over the Syrian-Iraqi border, to curb Iranian influence in the region.– NNN-SANA

