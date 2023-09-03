Uae Non-Oil Trade Hits Record High Of 337 Billion Usd In H1

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DUBAI, Aug 31 (NNN-WAM) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced yesterday, a 14.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase, in the country's non-oil foreign trade in the first half (H1) of this year.
The country's non-oil foreign trade reached a record 1.239 trillion dirhams (about 337 billion U.S. dollars) in H1, and is projected to exceed 2.5 trillion dirhams this year, Vice-President and Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
China stood as the UAE's biggest trading partner, followed by India, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, the official Emirates News Agency reported.
Gold, aluminum, oils, cigarettes, copper wires, and jewellery topped the list of the UAE's most exported items, with gold exports registering the highest growth in the period, up 40.7 percent to reach 218.3 billion dirhams.
The contribution of gold exports to the UAE's non-oil foreign trade was 17.6 percent, compared to 14.3 percent in the corresponding period of 2022.– NNN-WAM
MENAFN03092023000200011047ID1107000331
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.