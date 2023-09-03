The Rockefeller Foundation Spotlights Africa-Led Climate Solutions At The Africa Climate Summit 2023

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya, gets underway, The Rockefeller Foundation announced it will contribute to over 20 events and roundtables during the landmark event. As a philanthropic partner of the

Summit, which is led by the Republic of Kenya and African Union Commission (AUC), The Rockefeller Foundation team members and partners will foon helping unlock much-needed climate finance and investment in clean energy, climate-smart food security, and public health solutions in Africa and the world.

"The Rockefeller Foundation has been deeply engaged in a range of development projects in Africa for over 100 years, and we're committed to standing with the continent for the century to come," said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation . "As the Africa Climate Summit proves, African leaders, experts, and activists are championing people-centred solutions that accelerate human opportunity and reverse the climate crisis-and the global community must come together to support their leadership."

"We are proud to support a range of exciting events specifically designed to unlock essential climate financing, serving as a catalyst for real investment into clean energy, food security, and public health solutions," said William Asiko, Vice President of The Rockefeller Foundation's Africa Regional Office . "The Africa Climate Summit is showcasing how the continent, which contributes the least to climate change, can teach the world the most about solving it. The Summit serves as an inspiring testament to what we can achieve when we align visions, pool resources, and act with urgency."

Media Events

The Rockefeller Foundation experts will participate in the following events that are open to ACS-accredited press, taking place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Sankara Hotel, and the Sarova Stanley Hotel.