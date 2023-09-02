Gabon Reopens Borders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Leaders of the recent mutiny declared on Saturday reopening the country's land, air and sea borders after they were shut in aftermath of ousting Ali Bong's regime.
Spokesperson of the "the transitional period and reinstating the institutions," Ulrich Manfoumbi, said in a statement carried by the media and monitored here that the commission decided to reopen the borders immediately.
Military officers ousted Bongo on Wednesday hours after he was declared winner of nationwide elections and tentitled for a third term in office.
The rebelling junta placed the ousted president under hours arrest, formed the transitional commission to run state affairs and named General Brice Nguema as the leader of the interim period. (end)
mry.rk
MENAFN02092023000071011013ID1106998666
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.