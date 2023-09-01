Azerbaijan Signs Investment Cooperation Agreement With China (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. A framework
agreement has been signed between the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan and the State Development and Reform Committee of China
on strengthening production potential and investment cooperation,
said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
The Minister noted that the agreement was signed at a meeting
with the Chairman of the State Development and Reform Committee of
China, Zheng Shanjie. According to him, the implementation of the
agreement will contribute to strengthening bilateral economic ties
and enhancing investment cooperation.
"At the meeting with Shanjie, we shared our views on the
realized initiatives in the direction of the development of
Azerbaijan-China economic relations, participation of our country
in the One Belt, One Road project, promotion of mutual investments,
and strengthening of cooperation," the publication of the Minister
of Economy reads.
The delegation headed by Mikayil Jabbarov is currently on an
official visit to China. During the visit, the opening of the Trade
House of Azerbaijan in Beijing and other events are planned.
