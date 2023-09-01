Saturday, 02 September 2023 04:33 GMT

Uefa Unveils 2023-2024 Season's Champions League


(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) UEFA unveiled the 2023-2024 season's Champions League group stage draw in Monon Thursday.

Bayern have been paired with Manchester United in Group A, while Napoli go up against Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle will meet in a fiercely competitive Group F.

Following is the draw:

Group A: Bayern (Germany), Man United (England), Copenhagen (Denmark), Galatasaray (Türkiye)

Group B: Sevilla (Spain), Arsenal (England), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Lens (France)

Group C: Napoli (Italy), Real Madrid (Spain), Braga (Portugal), Union Berlin (Germany)

Group D: Benfica (Portugal), Inter (Italy), Salzburg (Austria), Real Sociedad (Spain)

Group E: Feyenoord (Netherlands), AtletMadrid (Spain), Lazio (Italy), Celtic (Scotland)

Group F: Paris (France), Dortmund (Germany), Milan (Italy), Newcastle (England)

Group G: Man City (England), Leipzig (Germany), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia), Young Boys (Switzerland)

Group H: Barcelona (Spain), Porto (Portugal), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Antwerp (Belgium)

The first match day is on September 19 and 20, and the final will take place on June 1, 2024 at Wembley Stadium, London. ■

