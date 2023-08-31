New Hotel In Shanghai Disney Resort Starts Construction

This new expansion will further cultivate the credentials of the highly popular resort as a multi-day tourism destination, the management said.

Representatives of Shanghai Shendi Group, the Walt Disney Company, Shanghai Disney Resort and the Administrative Commission of Shanghai International Resort attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new hotel on Thursday morning.

The new hotel, designed to have 400 rooms, will join the 420-room Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and the 795-room Toy Story Hotel, to provide guests with more accommodation options.

Located on the shores of Wishing Star Lake, the new hotel will provide extraordinary views of Shanghai Disneyland, and offer broad family appeal and experiences with exciting new indoor and outdoor recreational amenities and programming, the resort said.

Currently, Shanghai Disney Resort encompasses Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, two themed hotels, Wishing Star Park and other outdoor recreation areas. ■

