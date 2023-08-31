Farahi Law Firm's Back-To-School Gift Giving Fulfills Mission To Help Children Succeed In School

Farahi Law Firm gives away Samsung tablets and school supplies to children

Farahi Law Firm continues with its mission to make education accessible to all through its Back to School giveaway

Farahi Law Firm Awarded 2023 Best Law Firm

Farahi Law Firm went beyond the courtroom to make a strong impact in the community by giving out tablets, school supplies at their recent Back-to-School event.

