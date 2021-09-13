St Vincent and the Grenadines PM heading for fifth-term

(MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)



By Caribbean News Global contributor

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent — Symbolism says it all: five – in– a– row is what prime minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is heading towards, with the announcement of his definitive position on contesting the 2020 general elections in St Vincent and the Grenadines, expected this year.

'I want to thank the people of North Central Windward for electing me every single election since 1994, for the last 26 years,' the Vincentian prime minister stated.

'I have been a parliamentarian and have indicated [to me] that they would like me to continue to be their parliamentarian, and I will be contesting the seat North-Central Windward yet again. As you know, the party has indicated that they wish me to lead them into the next election, and I have accepted that, even though it is perfectly okay for me to be on a ticket with some other person.'

The prime minister has stated time and again that his Unity Labour Party (ULP) will be seeking an unprecedented fifth term. The ULP is currently into its fourth consecutive term in office.

Prime minister Gonsalves also spoke on a number of other issues, one of them - the condition of the island's roads and his government's efforts to implement an extension road rehabilitation programme.

He pointed out spending more money on our roads than ever before, and that some of the roads were not properly built as they should have been.

'Not enough drainage and so on and so forth. You don't have to be a popular tourist to know that you have to do something.' He added, 'when his party took office in 2001 there were about 8,000 vehicles. Now there are about 30,000 vehicles on the island's roads.'

The absence of sufficient quality aggregate is hampering the government's programme, but relief is expected from some quarters as the minister of works is looking at sourcing aggregate form regional suppliers.

'There is also the issue of finding a suitable location for a stone crushing and concrete mixing plant. Recent attempts to place the machinery in certain locations have encountered strident public opposition,' he said.

