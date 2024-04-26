Afghanistan Beats Iraq 5-3, One Step Closer To Futsal World Cup Berth

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Friday, Afghanistan defeated Iraq 5-3, edging closer to qualification for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The Afghanistan National Futsal team faced Iraq in the semifinal stage of the FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifiers.

The match took place in Thailand, where the Afghan futsal players delivered a brilliant performance, defeating Iraq 5-3. With this result, Afghanistan became more hopeful of advancing to the Futsal World Cup.

In Friday's match, Mehran Ghulami (2), Akbar Kazemi, Farzad Mahmoudi, and Javad Safari scored for Afghanistan. Afghanistan will have to play against the winner of the match between Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam to secure a spot in the Futsal World Cup.

If Afghanistan wins that match, which will be held on Sunday morning, it will qualify for the Futsal World Cup.

In the other match of a playoff in Thailand on Friday, Kyrgyzstan beat Vietnam 3-2.

Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan will face off for a spot at the Futsal World Cup on Sunday in the Playoff final.

