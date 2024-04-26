President's Attended Petersberg Climate Dialogue Sets Clear Directions For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Germany is one of the most important political and economicpartners of Azerbaijan in Europe. Azerbaijan attaches greatimportance to the development of relations with this country. Theresults of the first official visit of the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Germany in 2004 once againconfirmed the greater potential for cooperation between the twocountries. A number of agreements signed within the framework ofthe visit opened great opportunities in terms of economiccooperation.

For example, the supply of Azerbaijani oil to Germany is one ofthe main pillars of the total trade volume. Thus, in 2022, Germanyentered the list of 10 main importers of Azerbaijani oil. It isworth noting that there are currently 239 registered Germancompanies in Azerbaijan. Approximately 170 of those organizationsoperating in the fields of energy, industry, agriculture,transport, communication, construction, banking, insurance, tradeand service, are members of the Azerbaijan-Germany Chamber ofCommerce.

Germany is also a reliable partner within the framework of theWestern Platforms and the host country for the negotiations betweenArmenia and Azerbaijan.

Thus, the Munich Security Conference held in Germany is theleading international conference on security policy. Conferencesare traditionally held in February of each year. At the conference,heads of state, foreign ministers, defense ministers, governmentofficials, military leaders, members of parliament, heads ofinternational and non-governmental organizations, academicians, andexperts gather from all over the world.

In 2020, when Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereigntywere ensured, President Ilham Aliyev participated in thisconference and demonstrated that Azerbaijan attaches importance tosecurity, including the issues on the world's agenda. During themeeting, Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Garabagh is the eternal landof Azerbaijan, based on historical facts. In terms of knowledge offoreign languages, knowledge of history, and politicalargumentation, the president of Azerbaijan was significantlydifferent from his opponent in the best sense of the word Ilham Aliyev held a bilateral meeting with Olaf Scholtzwithin the framework of the conference and conducted very effectivenegotiations on advancing the peace agenda between Armenia andAzerbaijan.

The cooperation between Germany and Azerbaijan is developing inthe political and economic spheres, as well as on the topic ofClimate Change.

Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time inthe region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at theplenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfullyparticipated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.

Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state andgovernments, civil society organisations, business, andinternational institutions together in the South Caucasus todiscuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementationof the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategiesand goals.

COP29 and other global events that Azerbaijan has hosted andwill hold show that this country's reputation in the world hasincreased to a great extent. As President Ilham Aliyev noted at theswearing-in ceremony, Azerbaijan is no longer a state operating atthe local level, but is recognized as a country that promotesactive partnership in various regions of the world and as areliable partner, that actively participates in solving globalproblems in the world, and makes practical contributions to it.

As the issue of climate change is one of the topics on Germany'sagenda, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany in the field ofCOP29 was also expected. Thus, COP29 is a global event dedicated tosolving the world's most important problem. The climate dialoguehas been held under the auspices of the German Ministry of ForeignAffairs since 2022, and it has become particularly important to thetopic of negotiations on the fight against climate change.

The Petersberg Climate Dialogue is a large-scale event that willset clear directions for COP29, and the official invitation of Bakuto the event as this year's host of COP29 testifies to thecomprehensive development of Azerbaijan as well as the strength ofits relations with Germany.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment toreduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 andincrease this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling thecommitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and activelyworking in this regard are priority issues for the government ofAzerbaijan.