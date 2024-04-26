Delhi-NCR Lashed By Rain, Strong Winds Bringing Respite From Sweltering Summer Heat

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi and adjoining areas of the entire NCR received a spell of moderate rain on Friday, bringing respite from the heat. The pre-monsoon rain was accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 Km per hour, bringing down the temperature in the national capital dust storm in the evening came after a scorching sunny afternoon when the average temperature reached around 38 degrees Celsius.“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Fatehabad, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Shamli, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari, Nandgaon (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan), during the next 2 hours, the weather department posted on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter).Earlier in the morning, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, and the maximum temperature was likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Read | SBI Card Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹662 crore, revenue up 14%The city recorded a humidity reading of 39% at 8.30 am weather department said a fresh spell of rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning and gusty winds was likely over the Western Himalayan Region from 26th-29th and the plains of Northwest India from 26th and 28th and adjoining Central India from 26th-27th April 2024 due to a Western Disturbance over south Iran and adjoining south Pakistan in lower & middle levels and an induced cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan Read | Tejasvi Surya booked for seeking 'votes on ground of religion'The IMD further said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will likely prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, in some parts of Odisha, and in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 5 days Read | 'They don't have notebooks, notepads...,' HC raps Arvind Kejriwal\"Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, East Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days; Kerala & Mahe during 26th-28th; Konkan during 27th-29th and West Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 28th-30th April 2024,\" IMD said in a statement.
