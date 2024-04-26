Pakistan Warns Indian Leaders Against Using Its Name For Political Gains During Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Alarming As..

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, urged Indian leaders to refrain from using Pakistan for political gain during elections, and rejected their claims made over Jammu and Kashmir.“Indian politicians to cease their reckless practice of dragging Pakistan into India's populist public discourse for electoral motives,” she said.“We are witnessing an alarming surge in provocative statements from Indian leaders asserting unwarranted claims on Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan rejects these claims. Fuelled by hyper-nationalism, this inflammatory rhetoric poses a grave threat to regional peace and susceptibility,” she said claimed that Indian claims were contrary to historical and legal facts.“Historical and legal facts as well as ground realities refute India's baseless claims over Jammu and Kashmir,” she said has previously rejected such statements by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue's Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly asserted that \"The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has locus standi to comment on the same\"..Pakistan's trade talks with IndiaPakistan and India's trade talks nosedived when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. Pakistan has also cut off direct trade ties with India.'At the conference, the country's newspaper Dawn reported, there was a sense of concern among business leaders over the political situation in the country, especially after PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested asked the prime minister to initiate the trade talks with India, the report added.“I suggest you do a few more handshakes. One of them is regarding trade with India, which would greatly benefit our economy. Secondly, you should also (patch up) with a resident of Adiala Jail (a reference to jailed PTI leader Imran Khan). Try to fix things at that level as well and I believe that you can do it,\" Arif Habib, the chief of Arif Habib Group – was quoted as telling the Prime Minister.

