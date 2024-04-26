Girls' Education Vital For Afghanistan: Karzai

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Former President Hamid Karzai emphasized the importance of girls' education during a meeting with Iran's ambassador and special representative, Hassan Kazemi Qomi. He said the education of girls was a“vital issue” for Afghanistan.

Karzai highlighted that peace and stability in the region benefit all neighbouring countries. He stressed the significance of regional cooperation to achieve lasting peace and prosperity.

However, despite such discussions on education and regional stability, oppressive restrictions persist in Afghanistan, particularly concerning women's rights. Women are facing severe limitations on education beyond the sixth grade, hindering their access to higher education and opportunities for personal growth and development.

Additionally, oppressive policies restrict women's employment opportunities, depriving them of economic independence and the ability to contribute fully to society. These restrictions perpetuate gender inequality and hinder Afghanistan's progress towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

Furthermore, freedom of expression and access to free media are increasingly constrained in Afghanistan, limiting the dissemination of diverse perspectives and critical information.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram