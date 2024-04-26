'Arvind Kejriwal Is Only Interested In Power,' HC Raps Delhi Govt Over Failure To Supply Books, Uniforms To MCD Schools

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi High Court on Friday criticised the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for project delays and the lack of supplies to MCD schools, suggesting a prioritisation of power over governance.

During the hearing, the government's counsel Shadan Farasat, on instructions from Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, stated that delegation of power requires the consent of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in judicial custody.

Acting Chief Justice Manmohan stressed the judiciary's independence, expressing concern over the Delhi government's stance that Kejriwal could govern from custody, which was forcing the court to go down a road that it did not intend to go.“This is your administration's call.... We have been resisting it all throughout... If you want us to comment on it, we will come down with all rigour....No instructions are required now. We will pass an order. We have said it politely that national interest will come supreme. But your client has kept personal interest at the highest,” the ACJ said court learned from the MCD commissioner that only the standing committee can approve contracts over ₹5 crore. If the committee isn't formed, there's a gap in authority.“As a court, distribution of books, uniforms etc... this is not our job. We are doing this because someone is failing in their job...Your client is just interested in power. I don't know how much power you want. The problem is because you are trying to appropriate power which is why you are not getting power,” the court said bench further remarked that due to the non-formation of the standing committee, many projects in the national capital are stalled.“Either the one giving you instructions has no heart, has no eyes or has decided not to see anything. This document shows that projects are stalled,” the ACJ said court further took judicial notice of what was happening in the House of the Delhi government, observing that“people are pushing each other.”(With inputs from LiveLaw)



