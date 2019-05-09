Thursday, 09 May 2019 06:19 GMT

Saudi Arabia: TAQA to launch USD1.2b plan



(MENAFN) Industrialization and Energy Services Company (TAQA), an energy giant in Saudi Arabia, is looking to launch USD1.2 billion worth of investments and purchases.

This three-year plan will commence in line with the Saudi firm aspiration to turn into a major oilfield services and equipment (OFSE) provider.

CEO of TAQA Azzam Shalabi confirmed that the company's "planned investments in North America complement our Middle East expansion ambitions and are a key component of our 2021 strategy, which aims to deliver the best, most advanced integrated oilfield services and manufacturing solutions to our clients."

Shalabi added "we are actively seeking to tap into the latest technology and manufacturing practices in this market, especially in the unconventional resources space, where we see significant growth opportunities."

