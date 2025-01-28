Pro Mujer's CEO Included In Forbes' 2025 50 Over 50 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Correa was recognized for her outstanding leadership at Pro Mujer, a prominent social organization with over 35 years of experience supporting underserved women across Latin America and driving systemic changes to advance gender equality in the region. Since joining the organization in 2017 as Director of Partnerships and now serving as CEO for the past three years, Carmen has been instrumental in expanding Pro Mujer's impact in the region. She has led initiatives that combine services, inclusion, and entrepreneurial training to transform lives. In addition, she has also secured funding from the Visa Foundation and powerful partners committed to the organization's mission, further reinforcing its dedication to women's empowerment.

The Forbes 50 Over 50 list also features other prominent Latin American women, such as Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico; Brazilian activist Maria da Penha; and Ana Cabral, CEO of Sigma Lithium.

This recognition not only highlights the impact of Carmen Correa's leadership but also reaffirms Pro Mujer's role as a transformative platform driving the development of women across Latin America.

About Pro Mujer:

Pro Mujer is a social organization with over 35 years of experience, leading efforts to advance gender equality in Latin America.

Through a holistic and comprehensive model that provides financial and digital inclusion, health services, and training, Pro Mujer seeks to improve women's quality of life and empower them to become agents of change, reaching their full potential.

Pro Mujer is a pioneer in promoting Gender Lens Investing as an effective mechanism to combat the inequality affecting women and boost productivity in Latin America. Its work is closely aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and delivers tangible results in eight SDGs: 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, and 16.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Escarlet Montoya

[email protected]

SOURCE Pro Mujer