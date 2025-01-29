Arthur Hayes Advises Buying Bitcoin When This Happens

(MENAFN- Breaking) Arthur Hayes, the Chief Officer at Maelstrom and co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX , has recently penned an insightful piece titled“The Ugly,” wherein he explores the potential for to experience a significant near-term downturn before ultimately reaching unprecedented highs. Keeping with his signature directness, Hayes outlines two instances when it might be optimal to purchase .

Hayes' essay commences with a recollection of a sudden shift in sentiment that took him by surprise. Drawing parallels between analysis and backcountry skiing on a dormant volcano, he recounts a moment where a subtle hint of avalanche danger prompted him to pause and reconsider his path. Hayes expresses a similar unease about the current financial landscape, drawing similarities to his feelings in late 2021 before the crypto markets plummeted from their peak.

Discussing various factors such as central bank balance sheets, banking credit expansion rates, and the dynamic between US treasury yields, stock prices, and Bitcoin values, Hayes highlights a sense of apprehension reminiscent of the conditions leading up to the market downturns of 2022 and 2023. While he believes that the broader bullish cycle is not yet over, he anticipates a potential Bitcoin drop to the $70,000-$75,000 range followed by a surge to $250,000 by the end of the year.

Hayes underscores the complex interplay between equity and treasury markets in what he terms a“filthy fiat” environment still grappling with inflation and rising interest rates. He mentions that Maelstrom is maintaining a net long position while increasing its stake in USDe stablecoins to repurchase Bitcoin if its price dips below $75,000.

In an effort to mitigate risk in the immediate future and preserve capital for strategic investments during anticipated market upheavals, Hayes outlines his strategy of a potential 30% correction from current levels. However, he remains open to the continuation of bullish momentum as evidenced by Bitcoin trading beyond $110,000 with strong volume and expanding perp open interest.

Delving into the actions of major central banks like the Federal Reserve, the People's Bank of China, and the Bank of Japan, Hayes notes shifts towards curbing money creation and allowing yields to rise. He believes these changes could negatively impact speculative capital inflows that have boosted both traditional stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Hayes also touches on the intricate relationship between the US economy, the Federal Reserve, and potential scenarios involving escalating treasury yields and Trump's influence on monetary policies. He foresees a future where the Fed may need to intervene, perhaps by adjusting regulatory ratios or implementing new rounds of quantitative easing.

Examining China's economic policies, Hayes discusses the abrupt change in strategy by the People's Bank of China to halt bond purchases and stabilize the yuan, possibly driven by internal political dynamics or strategic considerations vis-a-vis negotiations with the US.

Acknowledging the current correlation between Bitcoin and traditional asset classes, Hayes underscores the cryptocurrency's sensitivity to short-term fluctuations in fiat liquidity while emphasizing its role as a leading indicator of broader market movements.

Hayes acknowledges the inherent uncertainty of financial predictions and emphasizes the importance of hedging based on perceived probabilities rather than absolute certainties. This cautious approach allows him to position for potential market upheavals and capitalize on distressed opportunities across various asset classes.

As of the latest update, Bitcoin is trading at $102,530, reflecting the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market.

