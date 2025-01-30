'Terrible Sad World': Shockwaves On Social Media As Man Suffers Knife Attack On Camera By Stranger At Subway Station

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man was stabbed in the neck by a stranger after accidentally brushing past him at a subway station in Lyon, France , on January 26. The incident has left social in shock.

The alleged attacker stepped off a train at Guillotiere metro station when the incident occurred. Soon after the two accidentally bumped into each other, they had a brief exchange.

Then, the alleged attacker chased the man and stabbed him in the neck before fleeing. are now searching for the suspect while emergency services treated the victim at the scene before taking him to hospital, according to Frontières media.

A source told Frontieres that it was a“miracle” the man survived and needed only five days off work to recover. However, the severity of his injuries remains unclear. DIPN (Direction Interdépartementale de la Police Nationale) is investigating the case.

Social media reactions

Social media users were shocked to witness the incident as Daily Mail shared the clip on its Instagram channel.

“Terrible sad world we are live in nowadays,” wrote one user while another commented,“How small can your ego be to do that.”

“Anger management is important,” suggested one user.“Diversity is our strength,” came a sarcastic comment as the alleged attacker appeared to be of non-European origin.

Growing violence in France

There has been a growing wave of violence in France, including gang-related murders and riots in recent years. In November 2024, Poitiers witnessed a massive shootout involving 400 gang members.