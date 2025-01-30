Online Safety Tech Firm Selects The Academy As Retained Agency

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Age verification and safety tech provider Verifymy has selected The Academy as its retained PR agency, after a competitive pitch.



Verifymy is a safety provider which aims to safeguard children and society online by developing tools that provide age verification and estimation services to social companies, adult websites and retailers.



The company has developed a range of tools to meet the fast-changing online and regulatory environment, including the EU's Digital Services Act and the UK's Online Safety Act (OSA). Communications regular Ofcom recently issued guidance under the OSA that will require all websites on which pornographic material can be found, including social media platforms, must introduce "robust" age-checking techniques such as demanding photo ID or running credit card checks for UK users by July this year.



Verifymy is one of only two British tech providers specialising in age assurance and verification and already works with over 400 adult sites globally, as well as a range of online retailers. It has developed a discreet approach to age checks called 'email-based age estimation', which was recently named by Ofcom as a recommended tool for adult sites to deploy under its new guidance, to prevent children from easily accessing pornography online.



The Academy will be helping Verifymy to ride the wave of media interest in age verification in 2025, as it helps online platforms comply with the rules. The agency has been brought in to build awareness and understanding of the brand and its products among consumers, regulators and content platforms at the start of what will be a critical year for online safety and protection.



The focus of the activity will be in the UK, but the agency will also be supporting with communications in the US and Europe. The account will be led by The Academy director Nicolas Albrow



Verifymy chief operating officer Andy Lulham said:“The Academy will be an important strategic and creative partner ahead of a very important year for our business. We're looking forward to working with them to make sure we build out our brand and play our part in the conversation around online safety.”



The Academy CEO and co-founder Mitch Kaye told PRovoke Media:“This is a big win for The Academy because 2025 is Verifymy's moment to kick on and take advantage of the regulatory landscape and agenda. Our agency was set up to give best in class strategic and creative support, and they will need both to make the most of the opportunity they now have.



“Verifymy is a brilliant solution to a genuine problem, and we are looking forward to helping the team build their brand in a way which positions them where they need and deserve to be.”



Kaye said the win came off the back of a“record year” for the agency in 2024:“We know it's tough out there and take nothing for granted, but we are feeling bullish about 2025 and what our team of Academics, our column structure and our brilliant clients can achieve together.”

