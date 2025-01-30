Randeep Hooda: The Only Population That Needs Control Is Humans, Not Tigers

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) and an ardent animal lover Randeep Hooda has raised concerns over reports suggesting that authorities are considering birth control measures for female tigers to manage their population. He said that he condemns the proposed step, calling it a "ridiculous and dangerous idea."

“The only population that needs control is humans, not tigers. It's absurd to think about limiting the birth of a species already struggling for survival. Tigers are not just a symbol of our wildlife heritage; they are essential to maintaining the ecological balance,” said Randeep.

The added:“Any attempt to interfere with their natural reproduction process is a step in the wrong direction.

He further added:“Instead of focusing on reducing the population of an endangered species, we should be working towards creating a safer environment for them. Encroachment, poaching, and habitat destruction are the real threats that need immediate action, not controlling their numbers. This idea goes against the very essence of conservation efforts.”

On the acting front, Randeep will be seen sharing screen space with Hollywood star John Cena in the upcoming action thriller“Matchbox,” which is currently being shot in Budapest.

“Matchbox” will follow a group of childhood friends who must work together to stop an impending worldwide disaster and rediscover their friendship along the way, reports variety.

The live-action film, based on Mattel's die-cast matchbox toy vehicle line, also stars Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel and Sam Richardson. Production is currently underway in Budapest, where Hooda is joining the cast.

The film is inspired by Mattel's popular toy vehicle line, which was invented in 1953 by automotive enthusiast Jack Odell. Odell's daughter was allowed to take a toy to school only if it was small enough to fit in a matchbox and when her schoolmates began clamoring for their own“matchbox car,” the brand was born. Today, Mattel reports, two Matchbox cars are sold every second somewhere around the world.