Stagwell Merges Hunter And KWT Global

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Stagwell is merging two of its PR agencies, Hunter and KWT Global, into a single, 400-person firm that will operate under the Hunter name.



The move unites two firms with complementary expertise and minimal overlap. Hunter specializes in consumer PR, serving clients in food & beverage, lifestyle, retail, and other sectors. KWT Global, with a stronger corporate focus, brings expertise in services and other industries.



“I'm thrilled Stagwell is giving both Hunter and KWT this opportunity,” said Hunter CEO Grace Leong.“We have amazing models and complementary services that will benefit both our clients and our teams.”



Leong will remain CEO, leading an all-female leadership team. KWT Global CEO Gabrielle Zucker will become Hunter's global chief client officer, overseeing client experience in the U.S. and London.



Gigi García Russo will continue as Hunter's chief transformation officer, while Samantha Turtle, who leads Hunter's Los Angeles office and entertainment marketing practice, will take on the role of chief operating officer.



Leong emphasized that there will be no job losses, noting that the two firms have long collaborated informally. The merger will expand Hunter's footprint, adding a Chicago office and strengthening its presence in London, where KWT has a strong foothold.



Both agencies have been on growth trajectories, with Hunter posting double-digit growth for five consecutive years and KWT doubling in size over the last three years, according to Stagwell. Hunter reported $57.6 million n fee income in 2024, up 12.5% from the previous year. KWT's revenue was not reported.



"This combination is another step in making Stagwell the right size to deliver comprehensive, integrated solutions for modern brands," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "By bringing together KWT Global and Hunter, we're not just merging two award-winning agencies-we're creating a unified, modern communications powerhouse, well-positioned to help brands navigate today's complex media landscape."

