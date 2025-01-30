DRC Conflict: UN Reports Rape And Looting And Relocates Staff
The United Nations (UN) has relocated its non-essential staff from Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after M23 rebels entered the city on Monday. Reports of rape and looting by fighters have surfaced, a spokesperson in Geneva said on Tuesday.
An official from the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told the press that“essential personnel” remain in Goma. Gunfire, including mortar rounds, was still being heard on Tuesday morning in the eastern DRC city. Looting and attacks on humanitarian sites, including those of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), are also taking place.
Electricity, internet, and water supplies have been cut off.“Goma is still offline,” the spokesperson added. A World Food Programme (WFP) official in the DRC said the challenges for those fleeing the city are enormous. Around half a million people have left their homes in recent weeks.
