Swiss Vice Chancellor And Federal Council Spokesperson Steps Down

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Six months into his tenure, vice-chancellor and Swiss spokesperson Andrea Arcidiacono is set to leave the Chancellery at the end of March.

January 29, 2025

The government said Arcidiacono's departure is voluntary and mainly due to personal reasons.

Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi and Vice-Chancellor Andrea Arcidiacono informed the Swiss president and other members of the Federal Council, Switzerland's executive body, of this decision on Wednesday.“The Federal Council thanks Andrea Arcidiacono for his work so far and for continuing until the end of March 2025,” they wrote.

Arcidiacono assumed his role on October 1, 2024, succeeding Ursula Eggenberger, who had stepped in as interim vice-chancellor and Federal Council spokesperson after the sudden death of André Simonazzi . Eggenberger, the head of communications at the Federal Chancellery, will once again serve as interim Federal Council spokesperson from April 1 until a permanent replacement is appointed.

To find a long-term successor, Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi is forming a search committee. The role of vice-chancellor and Federal Council spokesperson will be advertised publicly in February 2025. Eggenberger is not available to fill the vacancy.

