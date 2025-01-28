Yuzuyello Named An Ad Age Best Place To Work 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IPG agency honored with third recent noteworthy culture-focused award

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, YuzuYello, an IPG Health company, announced that it has earned a top spot on Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2025, an annual awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the marketing industry's best employers that are leading the way and excelling across culture, benefits and employee development. YuzuYello earned the coveted distinction among companies with up to 150 employees, and Ad Age specifically cited the agency's ability to“inspire community impact through its purpose-driven culture” as a key differentiator. Winners are selected according to highest overall scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from employees. YuzuYello is one of the youngest agencies featured on this year's sought-after list.









Launched less than five years ago in the midst of a global pandemic and named after a Japanese citrus fruit famous for its fresh, flavorful vibe, YuzuYello is a specialized agency within IPG Health dedicated to making patient experiences brighter from the point of prescription and beyond. This yuzu-inspired ethos permeates everything from hiring practices to client presentations, creating a supportive and uplifting culture. YuzuYello is comprised of specialized behavioral and learning strategists, service designers and creative professionals focused on making a habit out of treatment adherence.

YuzuYello's mission not only informs the work they create for patients and care partners, but also how the team shows up for each other. The agency's bright culture includes regular 'Yuzufication' meetings to develop fun, inspiring or heartfelt ideas, recurring blood drives, a“Cocktails and Training” series to raise expertise across the agency, and an ongoing competition to spot yuzus 'in the wild.' Within this year's feature, Ad Age highlighted key programs that are a hallmark of IPG Health's culture and development resources including The Residency, Moxie, Bold Beginners and IPG Health's Proactive Career Management (PCM) philosophy for internal mobility within the network's vast ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Ad Age as a Best Place to Work, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to our people and our mission to create brighter worlds for people who need them,” said Ross Quinn, Managing Director, Client Solutions at IPG Health.“The team is energized by this honor and the ongoing impact that we provide to patients, our clients and each other every day.”

In 2024, YuzuYello was recognized as a finalist by the Manny Awards as Agency of the Year. The Digiday WorkLife Awards recently honored YuzuYello with the Most Innovative Culture win, celebrating those whose culture best fosters unique, original and successful thinking demonstrated by tangible results. In 2023, MM+M named YuzuYello an honoree in its Best Places to Work program in the Midsize Agency category based on employee feedback provided across categories like well-being and professional growth, flexibility, agency culture and more.

