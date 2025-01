Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. To Host Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS ) will host a call to discuss results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 888-660-6386 with the conference ID number 6996895 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at href="" rel="nofollow" msgsport under the heading "Events."

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 800-770-2030 (conference ID number 6996895). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, February 4, 2025 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at .

Contacts :

Ari Danes, CFA

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

(212) 465-6072

Justin Blaber

Financial Communications

(212) 465-6109

Grace Kaminer

Investor Relations

(212) 631-5076

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED