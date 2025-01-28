LUDWIG+ Named As Creative Agency For Freedom Forum's Brought To You By The First Amendment Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Women-Led Agency Partners with First Amendment Nonprofit to Launch Multichannel Advertising Campaign

DETROIT, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+ , a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency, is pleased to announce that they have been named as the creative agency for Freedom Forum 's new advertising campaign. Freedom Forum is the nation's foremost nonpartisan advocate for First Amendment freedoms. As part of this collaboration, LUDWIG+ helped conceptualize and launch "Brought to You By the First Amendment," a multichannel advertising campaign designed to drive awareness for the everyday freedoms made possible by the First Amendment.

Today, Freedom Forum launched a dynamic and engaging digital experience with The Onion to further magnify the reach of this campaign. Combining The Onion's satirical voice with Freedom Forum's mission to foster First Amendment freedoms for all, this collaboration features onsite and social content strategically created and curated by LUDWIG+. The activation includes several articles published by The Onion that highlight First Amendment freedoms, as well as multiple digital infographics, videos and ad banners that showcase how freedom of speech is central to a thriving and diverse society.

Officially launched during Free Speech Week in October of 2024, "Brought to You By the First Amendment" combines LUDWIG+'s ability to utilize powerful storytelling and modern creativity to underscore the daily relevance of the First Amendment. Creatives and activations as part of this campaign have also included:

An Inspiring Video Featuring Jon Batiste's Grammy-winning Song "Freedom": Paired with a compelling voiceover from Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, the video celebrates the vibrancy of free expression, and the importance of our rights to speech, religion, press, assembly and petition.

"Brought to You By" Creatives Rooted in Current Events: Through thought-provoking social ads, the campaign highlights today's trending headlines, showing how First Amendment freedoms underpin everything from civic engagement to cultural moments.

Disruptive Stunts Like "Life Without 1A": Launched on USA TODAY's homepage, this activation demonstrated the absence of free press by temporarily erasing the news, a reminder of the importance of the First Amendment.

"It's an incredible honor to partner with Freedom Forum in championing our First Amendment freedoms and bringing the 'Brought To You By the First Amendment' campaign to life," said Barbara Yolles Ludwig, Founder and CEO of LUDWIG+. "The First Amendment shapes our everyday lives – from the clothes we wear, the music we love, the books we cherish and the beliefs we hold. We look forward to bringing awareness to this paramount mission and the continued success of this campaign."

Since its launch, the "Brought to You By the First Amendment" campaign has captured widespread attention, generating over 96 million views and 8.5 million online engagements to date.

"Our partnership with LUDWIG+ has been instrumental in bringing the 'Brought to You By the First Amendment' campaign to life in fresh, innovative ways," said Doug Neil, Chief Digital Officer at Freedom Forum. "Through their expertise in creative storytelling and digital strategy, we've been able to amplify the importance of free expression and connect with broad, diverse audiences."

About LUDWIG+:

LUDWIG+ (L+) is a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency focused on creating, category-disruptive marketing and advertising that fuels business growth, drives brand-defining ideas to every corner of an organization, and elevates people plus business. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand identity, strategy, creative, website development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, print, email, SEO, CRM for B2B and B2C clients.

About Freedom Forum: Established on July 4, 1991, by USA TODAY founder Al Neuharth, Freedom Forum's mission is to foster First Amendment freedoms for all. Freedom Forum works to raise awareness of First Amendment freedoms by educating, engaging and inspiring people, sharing the stories of Americans who have exercised their rights to ignite change. Freedom Forum is a nonpartisan 501 (c)(3) foundation that advances First Amendment freedoms through initiatives including 1A Fest , the Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference , the Al Neuharth Award for Excellence in the Media , Chips Quinn Program , First Amendment Reporters , the Free Expression Awards , Today's Front Pages and the "Where America Stands" survey.

