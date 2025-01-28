UNVEILING MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA's 50 BEST RESTAURANTS FOR 2025 WITH ORFALI BROS BISTRO SECURING THE NO.1 SPOT

Founded in 2021 by Syrian-born brothers Mohammad, Wassim and Omar Orfali, the Wasl 51 blends Aleppian heritage with Dubai's dynamic dining scene. Led by head chef Mohammad Orfali, the bistro is known for standout dishes like OB croquettes, shish barak à la gyoza and the corn bomb, while pastry chefs Wassim and Omar craft inventive desserts from their dedicated pastry kitchen overlooking the dining space. Following its ranking on The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list at No.46, this latest accolade further cements Orfali Bros Bistro 's status as a global culinary powerhouse.

The fine dining Indian restaurant Trèsind Studio in The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, headed by chef Himanshu Saini, retains the No.2 spot. It is followed by Dubai's Kinoya at No.3 and Khufu's in Cairo at No.4, which is also named The Best Restaurant in Egypt.

William Drew, Director of Content for Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are delighted to recognise Orfali Bros Bistro as the No.1 restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa for the third consecutive year. This independent, chef-driven establishment continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, redefining modern Middle Eastern cuisine with its bold flavours and impeccable presentation. Its enduring success is a testament to the talent and passion of the Orfali brothers, whose dedication has earned them a loyal following both locally and internationally. We are also excited to see restaurants from 11 cities represented on this year's list, showcasing the rich variety of cuisines across the region."

The United Arab Emirates is the country that tops the list with an impressive 22 restaurants featured, including three from host city Abu Dhabi, while Egypt follows with seven establishments and Jordan with six, one of which is in the top 10: Shams El Balad (No.8), winner of The Best Restaurant in Jordan title. Following close behind are Saudi Arabia and Morocco with five restaurants each, with Marble (No.16) named The Best Restaurant in Saudi Arabia, while La Grande Table Marocaine (No.22) is ranked as The Best Restaurant in Morocco.

Bahrain's Fusions by Tala (No.6) is the winner of The Best Restaurant in Bahrain award. Lebanon is also a player in the top 10 with Em Sherif in Beirut (No.9) named The Best Restaurant in Lebanon. Tunisia is also represented in the ranking with a new entry, Le Golfe in La Marsa (No.44), making it The Best Restaurant in Tunisia.

Tala Bashmi is honoured with the Estrella Damm N.A. Chefs' Choice Award . Designed to give recognition to a chef who has had a positive impact on the regional culinary community, the award is peer-voted by chefs of the restaurants on the MENA's 50 Best Restaurants list. Bashmi's dedication to redefining Bahraini cuisine through innovative interpretations of heritage dishes has positioned her as a pioneer in modern Middle Eastern gastronomy, earning her this well-deserved recognition.

The Sustainable Restaurant Award is presented to Boca (No.12) in Dubai, recognised as the establishment on the list with the highest sustainability rating as audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association. A leader in Dubai's eco-conscious dining scene, Boca is awarded for its dedication to zero-waste initiatives, ethical sourcing and support for regional farmers and fishers. Its Mediterranean-inspired menu highlights seasonal UAE ingredients, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability while delivering a bold and innovative dining experience.

Meanwhile, Omar Shihab , the trailblazing force behind Boca, is honoured with the Icon Award , which recognises outstanding figures in the food industry across the Middle East & North Africa and recognises individuals who use their platform to raise awareness and drive positive change. Under his leadership, Boca has set new benchmarks for responsible dining, seamlessly blending culinary excellence with environmental stewardship and inspiring a more sustainable approach to gastronomy across the region.

Spanish pastry chef and chocolatier Carmen Rueda Hernandez , executive pastry chef at Brix and 3 Fills in Dubai, takes home the MENA's Best Pastry Chef Award , sponsored by Valrhona. Trained at the Culinary and Tourism Institute in Madrid, she refined her craft in Barcelona and France before working with world-renowned establishments such as El Bulli and The Fat Duck. A specialist in chocolate artistry and modern pastry techniques, she has earned recognition for her innovative approach, blending technical precision with creativity.

Other special award winners who accepted their trophies on stage include: Yasmina Hayek , executive chef of Em Sherif group, as winner of the Middle East & North Africa's Best Female Chef Award ; the renowned progressive Dubai restaurant, Ossiano , is presented with the Art of Hospitality Award ; and Casablanca's culinary gem, Table 3 , picks up the American Express One To Watch Award , led by its founder and head chef, Fayçal Bettioui.

The Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants event programme serves as a dynamic platform for chefs, gourmets, and food and travel media from across the region to come together in celebration of culinary excellence and hospitality. Beyond honouring the industry's finest, the event also shines a spotlight on the rich gastronomic landscape and cultural diversity of the region, sharing its culinary strength with a global audience.

The Voting Process

The list is compiled by the Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of 250 key leaders from 19 countries across the entire region in the restaurant industry, each selected for their expert opinion of the Middle East and North Africa's restaurant scenes. The Academy is divided into six regions: the Gulf, Saudi Arabia; Levant-plus; Israel, North Africa (East); and North Africa (West). Each region has its own panel of members, including a chairperson, called the Academy Chair, to head it up. The panel comprises food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs and highly regarded gourmets. For the 2025 list, each MENA Academy member votes for up to 10 restaurants, with at least four located outside the country where they are based. All restaurants across the MENA region are eligible. Only restaurants that receive a spread of votes are included in the ranking. None of the event's sponsors has any influence over the voting process. For further information about MENA's 50 Best Restaurants voting process, click here .

EDITOR'S NOTES:

1-50 List: