Rajouri Mysterious Deaths: All Patients Out Of Danger, FSL Reports Awaited
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The situation in the Badhaal area of Rajouri district is improving as no new cases have been reported in the past seven days. Authorities are awaiting forensic reports to determine the exact cause of the mysterious deaths that claimed 17 lives, including 12 children, since December 8, 2024.
Dr Shamim Ahmad, Medical Superintendent at government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri said no fresh cases have been reported in the last week.“Currently, 11 patients admitted last week are under observation at GMC Rajouri, but all of them are out of danger,” he said.
Dr Ahmad added that none of the patients are on ventilators and their discharge will be decided soon after consultations with experts.
Following the mysterious deaths in Budhal village, authorities declared it a containment zone, with hundreds of close contacts relocated to an isolation centre at the Government Nursing College in Rajouri.
Initial investigations suggest that the deaths may be linked to the consumption of contaminated food or water. Symptoms observed in the affected people include irritability, drowsiness, profuse sweating and respiratory distress, which are consistent with neurotoxicity or exposure to organophosphorus compounds.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the deaths were caused by toxins rather than an infectious disease, adding that investigations are on to identify the source of the contamination.
An official involved in the probe said the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report from Chandigarh is expected within two days.“The FSL report will provide a clearer picture of the toxins responsible and enable authorities to establish the necessary protocols,” the official said.
Law enforcement agencies are exploring the possibility of any criminal angle to the incident to rule out deliberate contamination or foul play.
Authorities have intensified surveillance in the region, while medical teams continue to monitor the health of affected persons. Health officials are coordinating with toxicology experts to ensure a swift response to any emerging symptoms.
